KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.604 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,721.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.606 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.284 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.923 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.057 billion), DJ (PKR 875.572 million), Platinum (PKR 455.908 million), Japan Equity (PKR 455.171 million), Silver (PKR 328.975 million), Natural Gas (PKR 249.125 million), Brent (PKR 197.796 million),SP 500 (PKR 95.098 million)and Copper (PKR 75.229 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 27 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 81.702 million were traded.

