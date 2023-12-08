BAFL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.76%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
DGKC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
FABL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.83%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.78%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
MLCF 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.62%)
PAEL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 117.44 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.33%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.83%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.04%)
TRG 90.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.37%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,722 Increased By 74.3 (1.12%)
BR30 23,837 Increased By 268.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 65,357 Increased By 639.3 (0.99%)
KSE30 21,859 Increased By 265.3 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-08

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.604 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,721.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.606 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.284 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.923 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.057 billion), DJ (PKR 875.572 million), Platinum (PKR 455.908 million), Japan Equity (PKR 455.171 million), Silver (PKR 328.975 million), Natural Gas (PKR 249.125 million), Brent (PKR 197.796 million),SP 500 (PKR 95.098 million)and Copper (PKR 75.229 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 27 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 81.702 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX PMEX the traded value

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories