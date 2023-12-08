BAFL 51.17 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.28%)
UHS board approves exam reforms

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors (BoGs), following its Syndicate recommendations, has endorsed amendments to the 'Regulation of Examinations,' which eliminate the need for internal examiners, substituting them with additional examiners in practical and viva voce exams. The amendment takes effect from the 2024 annual examinations.

The decision was taken in the 55th meeting of the board was chaired by Justice retired Sheikh Ahmad Farooq on Thursday. The UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Naeem Akhtar Shaikh, Prof. Salima Hashmi, Registrar Prof. Sarah Ghafoor, and additional secretaries from the Health and Finance departments were also present.

The board approved the amendment in ‘Regulations for Internal Assessment’ to allow an increase in internal assessment in all the professional examinations of the university from 10-per cent to 20-per cent. The candidates will be required to score at least 50-per cent marks in the internal assessment in each subject to become eligible for the professional examinations, in addition to the existing attendance requirement of 75-per cent. The internal assessment marks shall be submitted to the university on quarterly basis for annual scheme of studies and at end of each semester or block in the semester or modular integrated system, respectively.

Moreover, all the examination duties including appointments as examiners, paper-assessors and paper setters will be considered as official duty, hence an obligation on the faculty of the constituent and affiliated colleges of the university. The principals of the concerned colleges will relieve their faculty members for such university assignments, as and when required.

The board also approved the extension of contracts for 57 employees and the appointments of 30 new faculty members based on the selection board's recommendation. Six positions for senior medical officers and medical officers for the establishment of UHS Medical College were also given the green light.

The board also approved the establishment of the UHS Directorate of Postgraduate Studies to bring all activities related to postgraduate academics and research under one roof.

