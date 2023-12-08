BAFL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.26%)
LDA demolishes five structures

Published 08 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal construction, the Lahore Development Authority demolished five structures and sealed three construction sites in Avenue One and Jubilee Town.

According to the LDA here on Thursday, all the operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali while the enforcement wing, police and staff of LDA Avenue One participated in the operation. Several notices were issued before sealing the construction sites or demolishing the properties.

Meanwhile, LDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding sifting and digitisation of LDA records, which was attended by the Additional Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, Additional DG Housing, Additional DG Kachi Abadi, Chief Metropolitan Planning, Chief Town Planner 2, Director DG HQ, LAC, IT, SPU and Director Housing. Randhawa reviewed the digitisation process of all the societies as per the timeline. In the meeting, he also reviewed the performance of the sifting cell.

On this occasion, the Chairman was told that all the digitisation work of LDA records was in progress; digitization of the Johar Town scheme has been completed and hence citizens can now use the online facility to file their applications. Moreover, the digitisation of the Faisal Town and Sabzazar schemes was nearing completion.

The work on the digitisation of records of Gujarpura, Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town, Tajpura, New Garden Town and Shadman Colony is also under process.

