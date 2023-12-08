Markets Print 2023-12-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,718.08
High: 64,958.10
Low: 63,853.05
Net Change: 800.36
Volume (000): 765,341
Value (000): 27,439,242
Makt Cap (000) 2,133,772,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,616.30
NET CH (+) 6.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,974.69
NET CH (-) 39.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,736.80
NET CH (+) 549.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,384.48
NET CH (+) 26.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,005.84
NET CH (+) 83.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,283.80
NET CH (-) 20.23
------------------------------------
As on: 07-December-2023
====================================
