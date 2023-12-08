BAFL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (7.53%)
Markets Print 2023-12-08

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 07, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,718.08
High:                      64,958.10
Low:                       63,853.05
Net Change:                   800.36
Volume (000):                765,341
Value (000):              27,439,242
Makt Cap (000)         2,133,772,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,616.30
NET CH                      (+) 6.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,974.69
NET CH                     (-) 39.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,736.80
NET CH                    (+) 549.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,384.48
NET CH                     (+) 26.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,005.84
NET CH                     (+) 83.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,283.80
NET CH                     (-) 20.23
------------------------------------
As on:              07-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

