KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,718.08 High: 64,958.10 Low: 63,853.05 Net Change: 800.36 Volume (000): 765,341 Value (000): 27,439,242 Makt Cap (000) 2,133,772,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,616.30 NET CH (+) 6.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,974.69 NET CH (-) 39.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,736.80 NET CH (+) 549.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,384.48 NET CH (+) 26.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,005.84 NET CH (+) 83.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,283.80 NET CH (-) 20.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-December-2023 ====================================

