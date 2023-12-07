BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
Pakistan

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

  • Says decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published 07 Dec, 2023 10:59am

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday that illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy, adding that decision to repatriate them “has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan”.

The COAS said this in an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1), according to a Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

“COAS was given a detailed briefing on overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts,” the ISPR said.

The army chief said that the nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its armed forces.

“Pakistan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood.”

‘‘The resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development’’, the COAS remarked.

The ISPR said that COAS Munir linked prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

He highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

On the repatriation of illegal foreigners, the army chief said that they were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy.

“Decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan.

Illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.“

Earlier, the army chief interacted with soldiers and lauded their “heroic and exemplary feats”.

In October, the caretaker government directed all illegal immigrants to sell their properties and leave the country by November 1.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the deadline would also apply for entry into Pakistan without a passport or visa.

Since November 1, a large number of illegal Afghans are returning to Afghanistan via Torkham border, according to Radio Pakistan.

Maqbool Dec 07, 2023 11:20am
Best thing the Army has ever done, mubarak
Recommended (0)
Dabeer Razvi Dec 07, 2023 11:31am
Thank you, Sir. It is much appreciated. In my opinion it should have been done 30 years ago.
Recommended (0)

