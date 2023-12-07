New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

ISLAMABAD: The government has initiated the process for appointing new Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) — the prime spectrum management organisation in the country. The government is also planning spectrum auction in the country and the initial work has been initiated in this regard.

The Cabinet Division has invited applications for the post of ED FAB. The applicant should be a professional engineer, experienced in wireless communication/radio frequency, responsible for assuming a leadership role, relating to allocation and assignment of portions of the Radio Frequency Spectrum.

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

The applicants are required to have qualification and experience including (a) PhD degree of telecommunication or electronics or electrical each with specialization in wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed institution or university each with 18 years relevant experience in a responsible position in public or private sector, Or MSc or MS degree of electrical or electronics or telecommunication or computer engineering each With specialization In wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed institution or university each with 22 years relevant experience in a responsible position in public or private sectors, Or BSc degree of engineering in electrical or electronics or telecommunication or computer each with specialization in wireless communication or radio frequency engineering from a reputed Institution or university each with 25 years relevant experience in a responsible position in public or private sectors. (b) At least five years’ experience in the relevant field in BPS-20 and above or equivalent post to public or private sector at senior management level: and (c) Valid registration with Pakistan Engineering Council.

The candidate shall be an eminent professional of known Integrity and competence in the following fields. (a) Radio Frequency Planning tor ITU recognized Radio Communication Services. (b) Mobile Communication (GSM, CDMA, WCDM, WIBRO, WIMT\X, LTE) (c) Spectrum monitoring, Inspection: Allocation and Channeling Plans: (d) Preparation and Area Coverage Analysts, Interference Analysis and International Analysis: Equipment standards Development, Antenna Standards Development, Equipment Standard Evaluation, and Antenna Standards Evaluation.

The upper age limit for the applicants is set at 57 years. The selected candidate shall be appointed on contract for an initial term of two years. Extendable as per relevant rules.

The selected candidate shall not have any direct or indirect financial interest in, or have business connection with any person, any establishment or firm which renders telecommunication/wireless/spectrum service or supplies telecommunication/spectrum equipment to any telecommunication sector in Pakistan or abroad.

