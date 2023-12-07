Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akthar chaired the kick-off meeting of the IMF Technical Assistance Mission on digitising budget process at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The IMF Technical Assistance Mission was led by Fazeer Rahim and Sybi Hida, senior economists from the Public Financial Management Division, accompanied by the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Pérez Ruiz.

Dr Shamshad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with IMF

Finance minister underscored the need to tailor the recommendations to the specific needs of the ministry to improve effectiveness of budget-making process through digitisation. TA Mission assured to propose implement-able solutions to the ministry.

