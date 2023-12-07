BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Putin meets Nahyan, MbS in whirlwind Gulf visit

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and immediately began hastily arranged talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on oil, Gaza and Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear what Putin, who has rarely left Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, intended to raise specifically about oil or geopolitics in a meeting with the crown prince of the world’s largest crude exporter.

The meeting with MbS, as the prince is widely known, comes after a fall in oil prices despite a pledge by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, to further cut output.

In introductory remarks shown on Russian television, Putin thanked the crown prince for his invitation, saying he had originally expected MbS to visit Moscow, “but there were changes to plans”.

Their next meeting should take place in Moscow, he said, adding: “Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations.” Russia’s defence ministry had earlier shown the Kremlin chief’s Ilyushin-96 aircraft flanked by Sukhoi-35S fighter jets on its flight from Russia to the United Arab Emirates.

Putin’s delegation included top oil, economy, foreign affairs, space and nuclear energy officials. During Putin’s first stop in Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed his “dear friend”, while a fly-past of UAE jets trailed the colours the Russian flag.

“Our relations, largely due to your position, have reached an unprecedentedly high level,” Putin told him. “The UAE is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world.”

Putin said Russia and the UAE cooperated as part of OPEC+, whose members pump more than 40% of the world’s oil, adding that they would discuss the Israeli-Hamas conflict and Ukraine.

He then headed to Riyadh for his first face-to-face talks with MbS since October 2019. The trip, only days after a key OPEC+ meeting was delayed, appeared hastily arranged. One source had told Reuters beforehand that MbS had plans to visit Moscow.

Putin’s last visit to the region was in July 2022, when he met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. The Russian President is due to host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Russia Oil prices MENA Mohammed bin Salman Gaza Russian President Putin Russia-Ukraine war

