Landmark achievement: IMC holds line-off ceremony for first locally-made HEV

KARACHI: In a landmark event for the Pakistani automotive industry, Indus Motor Company (IMC) held line-off ceremony for the much-awaited first locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) – the 4th generation Toyota Corolla Cross.

The ceremony held at IMC’s manufacturing facility in Karachi welcomed esteemed guests including the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Industries & Production, Asad Rehman Gilani, and Toyota’s top leadership, Yoshiyuki Takai, President Emerging-market Compact Car Company (ECC) Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) & Executive Vice President (EVP), Engineering Group, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing CO., Ltd. (TDEM); Yoshihisa Miyabe, General Manager (GM), Motomachi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Tetsuya Ezumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada also attended the event.

Mohamedali R. Habib, Chairman, IMC, said: “This indeed is a very proud moment for IMC and we want to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust to make this dream of “Make in Pakistan” come true which is an ode to localization. This milestone, no doubt, reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Japan and Pakistan.”

Yoshiyuki Takai, President ECC, TMC & EVP, TDEM, said: “Recently, more customers in Asian countries are choosing HEVs. Based on feedback, many HEV customers are satisfied, not only with the excellent fuel efficiency but also with the advanced driving taste of the car.

We sincerely hope customers in Pakistan will love this new Corolla Cross HEV as an attractive, efficient, and exhilarating vehicle, like in other markets. Importantly, more HEVs on the road means greater carbon footprint reduction to be achieved in Pakistan.”

Asad Rehman Gilani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production, said: “On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I congratulate Indus Motor on this milestone. The government remains committed to supporting the auto sector’s endeavors in introducing hybrid and electric technologies in Pakistan, as outlined in the Auto Policy 2021-26.

As we embark on this journey with locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicles on our roads, let’s keep in mind, that the country must expedite exports as it is a vital step towards reducing the trade deficit. And I see no better partner to support this goal, than our long-term standing partner, Toyota.”

Yoshihisa Miyabe - GM Motomachi Plant, TMC, said, “Toyota’s commitment to quality is at the core of its brand. No matter which part of the world Toyota operates in, it strives to deliver vehicles that not only meet but exceed customers’ expectations.

Through rigorous testing, advanced engineering, and KAIZEN, we ensure that every Toyota vehicle upholds its reputation for reliability, durability, and safety.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, IMC, said: “We are very humbled at this achievement and stand tall in our commitment to sustainability that reflects not only our technological prowess but also our deep-rooted dedication to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity to uplift the overall economy.

IMC has invested over US$100 million to manufacture the first Make in Pakistan HEV for local production of the 4th generation Corolla Cross HEV SUV in Pakistan, which boasts the highest-ever localized content achieved in the SUV category.

Corolla Cross HEV is all about smooth, high-quality performance and efficiency, while also providing an exciting and comfortable ride. We are proud to introduce the first Make in Pakistan HEV model as it is a sure step in Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality and promoting the spirit of “ever-better cars” in Pakistan.

The newly-launched vehicle offers an 1800 cc engine with the options of a Hybrid as well as a gasoline drive train, each having low and high-grade variant options.

The company has contributed massively towards the establishment of the local automobile in the country, by creating its complete value chain with over 50 Part Manufacturers making over PKR 250 million worth of parts every working day, 55 independently owned authorized dealerships providing after-sales service to customers, and employing over 450,000 people directly and indirectly, working across Pakistan.

