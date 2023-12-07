BAFL 48.16 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.57%)
BIPL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.13%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.1%)
DFML 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.14%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
GGL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 122.25 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.65%)
HUBC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.14%)
HUMNL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.66%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (8.26%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.28%)
OGDC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.98%)
PAEL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.3%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
PIOC 118.15 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.9%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
PRL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.33%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.73%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.6%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.19%)
TPLP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.49%)
TRG 95.54 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.92%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.53%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 6,676 Increased By 132.3 (2.02%)
BR30 23,831 Increased By 621 (2.68%)
KSE100 64,907 Increased By 989.5 (1.55%)
KSE30 21,668 Increased By 316.7 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-07

Landmark achievement: IMC holds line-off ceremony for first locally-made HEV

Recorder Report Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 09:41am

KARACHI: In a landmark event for the Pakistani automotive industry, Indus Motor Company (IMC) held line-off ceremony for the much-awaited first locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) – the 4th generation Toyota Corolla Cross.

The ceremony held at IMC’s manufacturing facility in Karachi welcomed esteemed guests including the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Industries & Production, Asad Rehman Gilani, and Toyota’s top leadership, Yoshiyuki Takai, President Emerging-market Compact Car Company (ECC) Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) & Executive Vice President (EVP), Engineering Group, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing CO., Ltd. (TDEM); Yoshihisa Miyabe, General Manager (GM), Motomachi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Tetsuya Ezumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada also attended the event.

Mohamedali R. Habib, Chairman, IMC, said: “This indeed is a very proud moment for IMC and we want to thank all our stakeholders for their continued support and trust to make this dream of “Make in Pakistan” come true which is an ode to localization. This milestone, no doubt, reflects the deep-rooted friendship between Japan and Pakistan.”

Yoshiyuki Takai, President ECC, TMC & EVP, TDEM, said: “Recently, more customers in Asian countries are choosing HEVs. Based on feedback, many HEV customers are satisfied, not only with the excellent fuel efficiency but also with the advanced driving taste of the car.

We sincerely hope customers in Pakistan will love this new Corolla Cross HEV as an attractive, efficient, and exhilarating vehicle, like in other markets. Importantly, more HEVs on the road means greater carbon footprint reduction to be achieved in Pakistan.”

Asad Rehman Gilani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production, said: “On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I congratulate Indus Motor on this milestone. The government remains committed to supporting the auto sector’s endeavors in introducing hybrid and electric technologies in Pakistan, as outlined in the Auto Policy 2021-26.

As we embark on this journey with locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicles on our roads, let’s keep in mind, that the country must expedite exports as it is a vital step towards reducing the trade deficit. And I see no better partner to support this goal, than our long-term standing partner, Toyota.”

Yoshihisa Miyabe - GM Motomachi Plant, TMC, said, “Toyota’s commitment to quality is at the core of its brand. No matter which part of the world Toyota operates in, it strives to deliver vehicles that not only meet but exceed customers’ expectations.

Through rigorous testing, advanced engineering, and KAIZEN, we ensure that every Toyota vehicle upholds its reputation for reliability, durability, and safety.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, IMC, said: “We are very humbled at this achievement and stand tall in our commitment to sustainability that reflects not only our technological prowess but also our deep-rooted dedication to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity to uplift the overall economy.

IMC has invested over US$100 million to manufacture the first Make in Pakistan HEV for local production of the 4th generation Corolla Cross HEV SUV in Pakistan, which boasts the highest-ever localized content achieved in the SUV category.

Corolla Cross HEV is all about smooth, high-quality performance and efficiency, while also providing an exciting and comfortable ride. We are proud to introduce the first Make in Pakistan HEV model as it is a sure step in Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality and promoting the spirit of “ever-better cars” in Pakistan.

The newly-launched vehicle offers an 1800 cc engine with the options of a Hybrid as well as a gasoline drive train, each having low and high-grade variant options.

The company has contributed massively towards the establishment of the local automobile in the country, by creating its complete value chain with over 50 Part Manufacturers making over PKR 250 million worth of parts every working day, 55 independently owned authorized dealerships providing after-sales service to customers, and employing over 450,000 people directly and indirectly, working across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

auto sector IMC Indus Motor Company Hybrid Electric Vehicle HEV Toyota Corolla Cross Pakistani automotive industry

Comments

1000 characters

Landmark achievement: IMC holds line-off ceremony for first locally-made HEV

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 64,700 after over 800-point gain

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

Israel advances in south Gaza city as fearful civilians search for safety

Soaring pollution in Pakistan’s Lahore fills wards with sick children

Oil rebounds from six-month-low, demand concerns still cloud

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Read more stories