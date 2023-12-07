Terrorist killed in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD: The security forces, on Wednesday, conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which a terrorist, Habibur Rehman, was “sent to hell”.

The terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, as well as, innocent civilians in the area.

Weapon, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

