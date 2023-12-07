KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 137,451 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,345 tonnes of import cargo and 54,106 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,345 comprised of 32,496 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,571 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,008 tonnes of Chickpeas, 20,387 tonnes of Wheat & 8,883 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 54,106 comprised of 42,803 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,148 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,155 tonnes of Rice.

-Nearly, 5399 containers comprising of 2501 containers import and 2898 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 502 of 20’s and 854 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 144 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1158 of 20’s and 376 of 40’s loaded containers while 68 of 20’s and 460 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Avigator, Cma Cgm Nabucci, Safeen Prize, OOCL Nor flok, Meghna Princess Colombo Express berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one ship namely, Wawasan Topaz sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier Horizon left the port on Wednesday and four more ships, Umm Al-Amad, Maersk Chicago, MSC Jemima and BP Poineer-1areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 211,200tonnes, comprising 155,509 tonnes imports cargo and 55,691 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,605 Containers (4,428 TEUs Imports and 2,177 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Hai Phuong, Egret Bulker and Golden Denise &another ship Xpress Bardsey scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coke, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday, 6th December-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023