KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.729 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,589.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.156 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.843 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.787 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.643 billion), DJ (PKR 781.705 million), Silver (PKR 602.048 million), Platinum (PKR 476.194 million), Natural Gas (PKR 112.582 million), Japan Equity (PKR 102.728 million), Brent (PKR 68.401 million), SP 500 (PKR 67.631 million), Palladium (PKR 54.174 million) and Copper (PKR 33.490 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 46.389 million were traded.

