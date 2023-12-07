International Electrical Vehicle Expo 2023: Adopting new technology imperative, says Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that it was imperative to adopt new technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, to cope with the requirements of the modern era.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the first International Electrical Vehicle Expo 2023 at the University of Lahore on Wednesday. He further said that today the world is going through the fourth industrial revolution in which technology and collaboration play a very important role; hence, better results can be achieved by working together. “The governments also work together with public-private partnerships and institutions on various projects, which yield good results,” he added.

Referring to the exhibition, he said this provides a platform for many national and international companies to showcase their products and collaborate. “In this exhibition, electric vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, have been displayed, which will promote environment-friendly transport. The interaction of academia and industry in this exhibition is a welcome thing,” he added.

“The promotion of electric vehicles will help in tackling issues like smog. I am happy to see that international companies in electrical vehicles and Artificial Intelligence are bringing their expertise and technology to Pakistan, which will help us accelerate the adoption of these technologies in our country and create new opportunities for our citizens. The expo is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration, and shows that when a government, academia and industry come together to solve environmental problems using innovative technologies, it gets better results,” he said.

Addressing the event, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Jamal Nasir said that this was the first exhibition of its kind. “The holding of this expo was very important in the context of the energy crisis and environmental pollution. The promotion of electric vehicles will improve the environment and create employment opportunities. The Punjab government will promote electric vehicles and also plans to start loans for youth. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was working on long-term planning on war footing to deal with smog,” he added.

On this occasion, the Governor distributed shields to the people associated with the electrical vehicles and green technology industry in Pakistan for their outstanding contribution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023