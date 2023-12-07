BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 06, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/Mt)         282.00    285.00   UK POUND           356.00   360.00
SAUDIA RIYAL         75.50     76.30   AUD $              184.50   187.50
UAE DIRHAM           77.50     78.30   CAD $              207.50   210.50
EURO                305.00    308.00   CHINESE YUAN        38.00    42.00
=========================================================================

Open market rates of foreign currencies

