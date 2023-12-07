KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/Mt) 282.00 285.00 UK POUND 356.00 360.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.30 AUD $ 184.50 187.50
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.30 CAD $ 207.50 210.50
EURO 305.00 308.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
