BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov to visit UAE and Qatar on Dec. 8-10

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 03:42pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Dec. 8-10, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a rare trip abroad and was due to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Russia’s Lavrov to visit North Korea on Wednesday: Moscow

“On Dec. 8-9 the Russian foreign minister will take part in the 14th Sir Bani Yas International Forum on peace and security in Abu Dhabi.

On Dec. 10, he is scheduled to speak at the 21st Doha Forum in Qatar,“ Zakharova said.

Sergei Lavrov Maria Zakharova Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov to visit UAE and Qatar on Dec. 8-10

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read more stories