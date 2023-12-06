BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slides to over one-month low vs dollar

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 01:40pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell to a more than one-month low past 93 to the dollar on Wednesday, under pressure from exporters’ reduced foreign currency sales at the start of the month and citizens’ rising demand for FX ahead of Russia’s long New Year holidays.

At 0733 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 92.90, earlier hitting 93.04, its weakest point since Nov. 3.

It lost 0.3% to trade at 100.28 versus the euro and shed 0.8% against the yuan to 12.98.

The rouble has now lost support from the month-end tax period, for which Russian exporters usually convert foreign currency into roubles.

Before last week, the currency had enjoyed seven weeks of gains.

It has rebounded from more than 100 to the dollar, thanks to reduced capital outflows since President Vladimir Putin introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue for exporters in October.

High interest rates are also buttressing the currency.

Russian rouble slides to three-week low against the dollar

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise rates to 16% on Dec. 15.

However, most economists polled expect the rouble to weaken in 2024.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3% at $77.39 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5% to 1,061.2 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 3,130.4 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble slides to over one-month low vs dollar

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Read more stories