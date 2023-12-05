BAFL 46.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.87%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.19%)
DGKC 79.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.9%)
FABL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
FCCL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
FFL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.82%)
GGL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 112.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.32%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PAEL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
PPL 99.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.92%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.07%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 6,427 Increased By 49.2 (0.77%)
BR30 22,693 Increased By 316.5 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,813 Increased By 319.8 (0.51%)
KSE30 20,941 Increased By 112.1 (0.54%)
Russian rouble slides to three-week low against the dollar

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 02:01pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened to a three-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, hampered by relatively low foreign currency sales by exporters at the start of the month.

By 0741 GMT the rouble had lost 0.6% against the dollar at 91.45, its weakest since Nov. 14.

It was down 0.4% at 98.90 versus the euro and shed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.78, touching more than three-week lows against both currencies.

The rouble has now lost support from the month-end tax period, for which Russian exporters usually convert foreign currency into roubles.

But the currency, which enjoyed seven weeks of gains before last week, is relatively strong.

It has rebounded from more than 100 to the dollar, thanks to reduced capital outflows since President Vladimir Putin introduced the forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue for exporters in October. High interest rates are also buttressing the currency.

Russian rouble eases as oil price weakens

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise rates to 16% on Dec. 15.

Most economists polled expect the rouble to weaken in 2024. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $78.20 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% at 1,073.3 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 3,115.5 points.

