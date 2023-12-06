Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index remained bullish, gaining over 680 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 1:15pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,645.99 level, an increase of 689.97 points or 1.10%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing higher by 463 points or 0.74% to settle at 62,956.03.

Experts say the ongoing upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape.

They said that the positive outlook is supported by anticipated financial inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries.

Last month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

Additionally, there is speculation about a potential reduction in interest rates in the upcoming central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, further enhancing the positive sentiment.

This is an intra-day update