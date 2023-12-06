BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Markets

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

  • Experts say the ongoing upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 01:16pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index remained bullish, gaining over 680 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 1:15pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,645.99 level, an increase of 689.97 points or 1.10%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing higher by 463 points or 0.74% to settle at 62,956.03.

Experts say the ongoing upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape.

They said that the positive outlook is supported by anticipated financial inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries.

Last month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

Additionally, there is speculation about a potential reduction in interest rates in the upcoming central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, further enhancing the positive sentiment.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 01:01pm
Pull no bull continues. Soon KSE will break 70,000 and after that next will be 80,000. Before elections it should hit 90,000. After that, pull factors will go for massive profit taking to use these funds in elections. Nobody expects good will happen after GE2024.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

