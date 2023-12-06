BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
Markets

Bull run continues at PSX: KSE-100 briefly hits 64,000 after 1,000-point gain

  • Experts say ongoing momentum signifies boost in investor confidence
Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 03:20pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index remained bullish, gaining over 1,000 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 3:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 63,942.35 level, an increase of 986.33 points or 1.57%. It earlier hit an intra-day high of 64,038.83, which is its highest level in history.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the PSX had witnessed another positive session, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing higher by 463 points or 0.74% to settle at 62,956.03.

Experts say the ongoing upward momentum signifies a boost in investor confidence, driven by optimistic expectations of an improved economic landscape.

They said that the positive outlook is supported by anticipated financial inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries.

Last month, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program. The government expects approval from the IMF’s executive board in December.

Additionally, there is speculation about a potential reduction in interest rates in the upcoming central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, further enhancing the positive sentiment.

This is an intra-day update

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 01:01pm
Pull no bull continues. Soon KSE will break 70,000 and after that next will be 80,000. Before elections it should hit 90,000. After that, pull factors will go for massive profit taking to use these funds in elections. Nobody expects good will happen after GE2024.
Builder Dec 06, 2023 02:03pm
@Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) those who need funds for elections have other sources. They don't need to invest in stock exchange which is highly volatile. Expect the market to cross 100,000 after elections.
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Dec 06, 2023 04:07pm
@Builder, that's true though but seths are also under pressure by same
