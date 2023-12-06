BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars find support; bonds surge on rate cut bets

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 11:54am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars found their footing on Wednesday after sliding the previous session, while bonds surged as markets wagered interest rates would be heading lower next year both at home and abroad.

The Aussie edged up 0.3% to $0.6575, though that followed a 1% drop on Tuesday. Resistance lies around $0.7580, with support at $0.6530.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.6146, after dropping 0.6% on Tuesday.

It has support around $0.6090.

The Aussie had taken a hit on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady at 4.35% at its policy meeting and left open the question of whether it might need to hike again.

Australia, NZ dollars hit four-month highs, eyes on RBA

Markets reacted by paring back the chance of a further hike, a shift that was turbo charged overnight when a top official at the European Central Bank opened the door to early cuts and a US job openings report proved surprisingly soft.

Investors figured it would be hard for the RBA to be hiking next year if other major central banks were easing, and slashed the probability of another RBA hike from 44% to just 10%.

The dovish outlook was supported by data showing Australia’s economy grew a meagre 0.2% in the third quarter as rising borrowing costs and tax payments flattened consumption.

Notably, the household savings ratio sank to its lowest since 2007 at just 1.1%, down from 7.0% a year earlier.

“The low level of the savings rate suggests that consumers may soon feel inclined to tighten their belts,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Capital Economics.

“The upshot is that the RBA is now done tightening and we’re sticking to our forecast that it will lower interest rates in the second quarter of next year, earlier than most anticipate.”

Markets were moving in that direction anyway and futures now imply the chance of a rate cut as early as August at 51%, compared with zero on Tuesday.

Three-year bond futures likewise shot up 11 ticks to a two-month top of 96.110.

Yields on 10-year bonds hit 10-week lows at 4.299%, having dived 17 basis points.

Investors have gone even more dovish on New Zealand, fully pricing in a first rate cut in August next year and a total easing of 39 basis points for 2024.

That outlook flies in the face of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which last week warned it might have to hike again and there would no cuts at all next year.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars find support; bonds surge on rate cut bets

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories