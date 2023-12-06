Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a nominal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 284.10, an increase of Re0.28 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.38 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the federal government’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks increased by Rs1.641 trillion during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

According to the SBP, the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks rose by 2.7% during Jul-Oct of this fiscal year. With this increase, cumulatively, the federal government’s total debt stocks rose to Rs62.482 trillion by the end of October 2023 compared to Rs60.841 trillion by the end of June 2023.

Globally, the US dollar was near a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors assessed US economic data that showed a cooling labour market, while wagering the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.019% higher at 103.99, having climbed 0.3% overnight.

The index is up 0.5% this month, after sliding 3% in November, its steepest monthly decline in a year.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, the strongest sign yet that higher interest rates were dampening demand for workers.

Data also showed there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021.

The focus will now shift to the Friday release of the November jobs report to provide clues on the strength of the economy ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in Wednesday Asian morning trading as markets continue to doubt the impact of OPEC+ cuts and take cues from a worsening demand outlook in China.

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.12 a barrel by 0101 GMT. US WTI crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.19 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update