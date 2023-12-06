BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 11:53am

The Pakistani rupee registered a nominal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 284.10, an increase of Re0.28 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a marginal gain to settle at 284.38 against the US dollar.

In a related development, the federal government’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks increased by Rs1.641 trillion during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

According to the SBP, the central government’s total domestic and external debt stocks rose by 2.7% during Jul-Oct of this fiscal year. With this increase, cumulatively, the federal government’s total debt stocks rose to Rs62.482 trillion by the end of October 2023 compared to Rs60.841 trillion by the end of June 2023.

Globally, the US dollar was near a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors assessed US economic data that showed a cooling labour market, while wagering the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.019% higher at 103.99, having climbed 0.3% overnight.

The index is up 0.5% this month, after sliding 3% in November, its steepest monthly decline in a year.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, the strongest sign yet that higher interest rates were dampening demand for workers.

Data also showed there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021.

The focus will now shift to the Friday release of the November jobs report to provide clues on the strength of the economy ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in Wednesday Asian morning trading as markets continue to doubt the impact of OPEC+ cuts and take cues from a worsening demand outlook in China.

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.12 a barrel by 0101 GMT. US WTI crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.19 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Bulls continue their charge at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

Read more stories