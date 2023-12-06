BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar steady as traders weigh labour data, rate outlook

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 09:36am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was near a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as investors assessed US economic data that showed a cooling labour market, while wagering the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.019% higher at 103.99, having climbed 0.3% overnight.

The index is up 0.5% this month, after sliding 3% in November, its steepest monthly decline in a year.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, the strongest sign yet that higher interest rates were dampening demand for workers.

Data also showed there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021.

The focus will now shift to the Friday release of the November jobs report to provide clues on the strength of the economy ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

“This week the highlight is payrolls (report),” OCBC currency strategist Christopher Wong said, adding that a downside surprise could see dollar rebound stall.

Fed officials are now in a blackout period ahead of the US central bank’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, where a key focus will be the updated projections of where they see rates at in 2024.

Traders have priced in 99.7% chance of the Fed standing pat next week but a 56% chance of the central bank cutting rates in March, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

ANZ analysts forecast conditions for the Fed to start cutting interest rates will emerge around the middle of 2024 but cautioned Chair Jerome Powell will need to maintain hawkish guidance during the transition to lower growth and inflation.

Dollar gains, bitcoin breaches $42,000

The widely expected rate cuts in 2024 will result in the dollar loosening its grip on other G10 currencies next year, dimming the outlook for the greenback, according to Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists.

Meanwhile, the euro was at $1.0795, having dropped to three-week low of $1.07785 on Tuesday. Investors believe the European Central Bank could deliver its first rate cut by March.

Inflation across the euro zone has fallen more quickly than most anticipated, as evidenced by last Thursday’s consumer price data.

Sterling was last at $1.2601, up 0.06% on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.03% to 147.12 per dollar.

The offshore Chinese yuan eased 0.09% versus the greenback to $7.1657 per dollar. Ratings agency Moody’s on Tuesday cut China’s credit outlook to “negative” on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin surged above $44,000 - its highest since April 2022 - and was last at 43,995.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has gained 150% this year, fuelled in part by optimism that a US regulator will soon approve exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds (ETFs).

US dollar Japanese Yen China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar steady as traders weigh labour data, rate outlook

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

Read more stories