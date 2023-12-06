BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen slightly lower tracking US peers, oil

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 09:48am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in early trading on Wednesday as US yields and oil prices eased further, which may boost investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to be between 7.23% and 7.28%, after ending the previous session at 7.2571%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

“There could be some buying as the 10-year US yield has broken the crucial 4.20% handle, but the major point of focus would be for how long would it sustain at these levels,” the trader said.

“Even concerns from oil prices seem to be nearly over.”

US yields tumbled on Tuesday on concerns about slowing US economic growth after a report showed job openings hit a more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, reaffirming expectations of a policy pivot in 2024.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report also showed that there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021 and down from 1.47 in September.

This, along with softer inflation reading, boosted hopes that higher interest rates were dampening demand for workers, and that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening cycle was over.

India bond yields flattish, traders eye demand at state debt sale

The 10-year yield dropped to 4.16%, for the first time in over three months, and remained below 4.20% in Asian hours on Wednesday, with odds of a rate cut in March close to 63%.

Oil prices also eased as markets continue to doubt the impact of supply cuts from OPEC+ and take cues from a worsening demand outlook in China.

Still, major focus would remain on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on Friday, where the central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

OPEC Indian government bond OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen slightly lower tracking US peers, oil

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

Read more stories