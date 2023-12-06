BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops on demand worries after US gasoline inventories swell

  • WTI crude futures fall by $2.19 or 3.03% to $70.14 a barrel
  • Brent crude futures drop $1.96 or 2.53% to $75.27 a barrel
Reuters Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 09:49pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell by 2.5% on Wednesday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories worried markets about demand and outweighed a draw in crude stocks.

Brent crude futures fell $1.96, or 2.53%, to $75.27 a barrel by 10:58 a.m. ET (1558 GMT). U.S. WTI crude futures fell by $2.19, or 3.03%, to $70.14 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, more than quintuple the 1 million-barrel rise that analysts had expected.

Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East visit

Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels, far exceeding the 1.4 million-barrel drop analysts had expected.

“There is demand destruction coming in from the fuel side. The market is more demand focused than supply focused right now,” Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

On Tuesday, both benchmarks settled at their lowest since July 6, a fourth straight session of losses.

OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia agreed late last week on voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. This week, Saudi and Russian officials said the cuts could be extended or deepened beyond March.

Oil falls on demand fears and doubts over OPEC+ cuts

On Wednesday, Russian president Vladimir Putin traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to meet with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Oil and OPEC+ were on the agenda.

Concerns over China’s economic health also weighed on prices, a day after rating agency Moody’s lowered the outlook on China’s A1 rating to negative from stable.

In the U.S., a drop in exports caused the trade deficit to widen in October, which could drag economic growth in the fourth quarter.

“Clearly traders were already feeling bearish and now oil is back at a five-month low and heading for a fifth day of losses,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

OPEC Brent crude Oil US WTI crude CHINA OIL

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops on demand worries after US gasoline inventories swell

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

At least three dead in fire incident at Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil: mayor

Inter-bank: rupee registers 7th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Security forces kill terrorist in KP’s DI Khan: ISPR

Experts see status quo in last monetary policy announcement of 2023

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

Nawaz Sharif meets PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss electoral alliance

Read more stories