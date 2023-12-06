BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Currency diary

BR Research Published 06 Dec, 2023 09:02am

On the face of it, the currency market is moving smoothly. There is no stress in the market. The currency is appreciating, albeit at a slow pace. However, the liquidity is being managed subtly, as there is an inherent tightness and that is not going away anytime soon. That makes the recovery fragile. And seeing the continuous vulnerability in the external sector with the recent inflation recording of 29 percent, a wise decision would be to keep the policy rate at 22 percent in the upcoming monetary policy, and not expect too much easing (as being hoped by some) in the next 12 months.

The currency market flows are being managed. There is nothing new in it. The practice has been there since the start of 2023. Banks are implicitly asked to manage the flows within. There was a flurry of flows from 6th September to 16th October when the crackdown on smuggling and illegal foreign exchange companies resulted in exporters selling in forward and open market players clearing inventory. SBP had pounced upon the opportunity to lower the forward liabilities and allowed banks to pay pending dividends.

Now the party is over. Virtually, no further dividend and other repatriation payments are allowed. Banks are only allowed to execute contract-based trade payments and M-Form remittances if they have a surplus after executing their LC-based outflows. There is no said rule; but that is the ground reality, which is confirmed by banking treasury channel checks.

Every day the opening bid-offer is quoted by a bank or two. In most cases, the offer is more of an illusion than an executable price. If a bank lifts the offer, the seller reports the sale to the SBP, and the buyer receives a call from the regulator. It’s not a nice call. The message is simple: use your own export and inward remittance flows to execute your payment and outward remittance flows; do not try to access the market for liquidity - use your own. Any direct buying action from the market will require express permission from the SBP or it’s a no-no.

Above is the view of two banks. However, a treasurer from a third bank thinks that the market is just doing fine. As per him, banks are allowed to make all the important payments. His main point is that there is no stress in the market. With the rate slowly coming down, importers are in no hurry, while the exporters are coming at a normal pace.

Remittance flows did not grow as such in November from October. In one bank, the flows are down by 4-5 percent while in another bank, the growth remained flat. Overall, it is expected that remittances in November may marginally be lower from October. Export flows are normal, and almost all the forwards being sold are maturing with actual inflows. The demand for forward is low, which implies exporters are not expecting the currency to appreciate significantly.

There are mixed views about how the market is being managed. But all the players, agree that the currency is likely to hover around the current levels till December end, and there is seemingly no pressure in the next few weeks. All of them are of the view that SBP should be cautious in its monetary policy stance and should not hurry in easing.

Remittances currency market policy rate Currency values open currency market

Comments

1000 characters

Currency diary

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

Read more stories