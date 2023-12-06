BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-06

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: The remittance gateways licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are among the financial institutions to provide real-time access to information and database relating to economic transactions to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

The FBR, Tuesday, notified a list of integrated organizations covering any agency, authority, institution or organisation mentioned in section 175A of the Income Tax Ordinance, which would be integrated with the FBR’s “real-time accessed data analysis repository (RADAR)”.

The FBR has also issued a list of financial institutions which are required to be integrated with the FBR’s RADAR.

Data analytics, mathematical modelling: FBR forms body

The financial institutions, which would provide real time access to information and database relating to economic transactions to the FBR are: Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) licensed by SBP; Asset Management/Mutual Funds Institutions; commercial banks; Micro Finance Banks; Development Financial Institutions (DFIs); Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs); Insurance Companies; National Investment Trust Limited; Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited; Pakistan Stock Exchange; Pension Funds (registered under Voluntary Pension System) Accounts,/DDO Offices; Provincial Excise and Taxation Departments (with respect to information other than Motor Vehicle Registration); private pension funds and trusts (registered with FBR); Provident Fund Institutions (those registered under Provident Fund Act 1925); House Finance Companies; Investment Banks; Micro-finance Banks (Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash etc); Modaraba companies; National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited; NIFT and RTGS; Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs); Payment Aggregators; Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and Payment Service Operators (PSOs) and Remittance Gateways (SBP Licensed).

The integrated organizations mentioned in section 175A are: National Database and Registration Authority with respect to information pertaining to National Identity Card, Pakistan Origin Card, Overseas Identity Card, Alien Registration Card, and other particulars contained in the Citizen Database; Federal Investigation Agency and the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment with respect to details of international travel and Federal Investigation Agency and the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment with respect to details of international entry and exit of all persons and information pertaining to work permits, employment visas and immigration visas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP FBR economic transactions RADAR

Comments

1000 characters

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories