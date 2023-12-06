BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Dec 06, 2023
2023-12-06

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased tariff of power Distribution Companies (Discos) by Rs 3 per unit for October 2023 to recover Rs 32 billion from consumers under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Authority conducted the hearing in the matter on November 29, 2023, wherein the data submitted by the CPPA-G came under scrutiny.

The Authority reviewed the request/information provided by CPPA-G seeking monthly FCA and due diligence was done accordingly.

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

From perusal of the information so provided by CPPA-G, the actual pool fuel cost for the month of October 2023, as claimed by CPPA-G, is Rs.11.4277/kWh, against the reference fuel cost component of Rs.7.8938/kWh. The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPPA-G, for the month of October 2023 increased by Rs.3.5339/kWh as compared to the reference fuel charges.

CPPA-G is directed to develop a proper mechanism for Inter DISCO settlement of FCA worked for each XWDISCOs and the FCA charged from consumers after consultation with DISCOS, in order to ensure proper accounting of energy and cost of each DISCO as per their own basket.

The Authority, after incorporating the adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs.3.0786/kWh in the applicable tariff for Discos on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of October 2023 i.e.

Actual National Average Uniform Fuel Charge Component for October 2023 for Discos consumers was Rs 10.9724 per unit against corresponding FCA of Rs 7.9838 / kWh, showing a difference of Rs 3.0786/ kWh.

The positive adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. It shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of October 2023. Discos shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2023 in the billing month of December 2023.

