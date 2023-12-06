Four kids among 7 injured in blast near school

PESHAWAR: At least seven people including four children were wounded in a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road here on Tuesday.

Police said according to initial reports, an explosive material was planted on the roadside which exploded with a bang injuring four people including three children.

The blast ripped through Warsak Road on which a bank and a private school are situated.

The injured children, aged between seven and ten, were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where the condition of two of the kids was said to be serious.

The injured have been identified as Ahmed Zia, Ehsanullah, Javed Khan, Zahirullah, Saad Ahmed, Shakirullah and Yusuf Khan.

The bank staff remained safe in the blast.

Soon after the explosion, police rushed to the place and cordoned off the entire blast site. They also called in bomb disposal squad to scan the place.

Talking to media persons at the blast site earlier, Warsak Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan said the incident took place near the Peshawar Public School at around 9:10am.

The official said that an estimated four kilogram of explosives, planted in a “cemented block” on the side of the road, were used in the blast.

The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is underway, Khan said.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said windows of a nearby building and windshields of two Suzuki vans were shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Peshawar’s police chief, Mohammad Ashfaq Anwar, told media that there was no indication school children were the target of the attack.

