KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

According to Nepra’s recently issued inquiry report on billing practices in Discos, Karachi Electric (KE) is the only company using handheld devices for meter reading, which are an effective solution at ensuring transparency in the meter reading and billing process.

The report also found that KE’s monthly billing cycles follow the regulator’s guidelines and has observed no lapse from the company in this regard.

The inquiry report also shows that no customers were found to have been fleeced by a change of slab or deprived of their protected or lifeline status due to an error by KE in meter reading.

Spokesperson KE stated that the company remains engaged with Nepra to share information and discuss any other points raised by the authority.

