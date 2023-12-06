BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Press Release Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

KARACHI: National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has said that the KE is the only Disco that is using handheld devices for meter reading.

According to Nepra’s recently issued inquiry report on billing practices in Discos, Karachi Electric (KE) is the only company using handheld devices for meter reading, which are an effective solution at ensuring transparency in the meter reading and billing process.

The report also found that KE’s monthly billing cycles follow the regulator’s guidelines and has observed no lapse from the company in this regard.

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

The inquiry report also shows that no customers were found to have been fleeced by a change of slab or deprived of their protected or lifeline status due to an error by KE in meter reading.

Spokesperson KE stated that the company remains engaged with Nepra to share information and discuss any other points raised by the authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KE nepra DISCOS K-Electric Meter reading

