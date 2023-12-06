Gold, silver prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday saw a big drop on the local market with silver inching down, traders said. Gold lost Rs4200 to reach Rs219400 per tola and Rs3601 to Rs188100 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2057 per ounce that is further added on with a $20 premium on the local bullion trade.

Silver inched down by Rs20 to Rs2600 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.60 per ounce, traders said.

