Nursing programmes: UHS-Canadian varsity explores collaboration

LAHORE: A four-member delegation from Memorial University (MU) Canada visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday and explore possibility of collaboration in nursing.

Led by Memorial University vice-president Dr. Ian Sutherland, the delegation, including Associate Vice President Dr Mumtaz Cheema, Director Internationalization Dr Sonja Knutson, and Assistant Professor of Nursing Dr. Kimberly Jarvis, met with UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

The focus of the meeting was collaboration in nursing programs between the two universities. Prof Samina Kausar, Head of the UHS Nursing Department gave insights about nursing education in Punjab, while Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore highlighted the provincial government’s emphasis on the nursing sector.

The delegation was appraised that the provincial government has doubled the seats for BS nursing under the directives of the Chief Minister.

During the discussions, UHS VC expressed the institution’s aspiration to establish a PhD nursing faculty and invited Canadian faculty members to supervise PhD nursing students. Prof Rathore proposed the idea of student exchanges between the universities, emphasizing the valuable role of Canadian faculty members in supervising Pakistani PhD students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023