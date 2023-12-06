Development of society ‘Promotion of modern sciences, justice, supremacy of law indispensable’

FAISALABAD: Education is not just the name of obtaining a degree, but the main purpose is to evolve, build and shape the personality to serve the humanity, bring the happiness and progress in the society.

It was stated by renowned academic figure and Professor of Political Science in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, LUMS, Lahore Dr Rasul Bakhsh Rais. He addressed a special address titled “Journey of Light” to the students of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad at New Senate Hall.

The session was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and jointly arranged by Office of Senior Tutor, Public Relations and Publications Department and External Relations Office.

He said that the promotion of modern sciences, justice, and supremacy of law are indispensable for the development of the society. The nations who lag behind in the field of education, the frustrations of poverty and poverty settle there.

He urged the youth to shape and build their personalities through knowledge so that they can play their active role in the country development and turn darkness into light. He said that sixty percent of our population consists of youth. If we equip them with modern education and also ensure investment in industry for employment, it would open up new avenue of the progress and prosperity.

He said that it is really a matter of grave concern for the country where many children instead of getting education are struggling for livelihood and basic facilities to meet both ends and suffer from economic worries. He said that if we equip them with the wealth of education, it will create a new chapter of development not only for them but also for the country.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of our country economy. With modern trends, we can not only ensure food security but also fetch forex worth billions of rupees. He said that the journey to stop exploitation that started with the War of Independence in 1857 reached its completion in 1947, but the distance from modern sciences in the society remained a major obstacle for development.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that manpower having a command over modern sciences was the need of the hour to face the challenges of today so that they can provide new opportunities while ensuring a knowledge-based economy. He said that along with teaching modern scientific sciences at UAF, special attention was paid for the character building of students.

He said that innovative thinking should be developed among the students to come up with local solutions to the problems faced by the country. He said that in addition to introducing new varieties of wheat, high yield varieties of sugarcane, soybeans, chickpeas, cotton and other crops have been developed at UAF.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Principal Public Relations Officer Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif and Director External Linkages Dr. Muhammad Saqib also spoke on the occasion.

