LAHORE: The World Soil Day, observed throughout the world on December 05 every year on the call of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, was celebrated in a befitting manner in the provincial metropolis by the agriculture department.

The department arranged an awareness seminar at the Punjab Institute of Soil Fertility and a walk was organized at Thokar Niaz Beg with the objective of raising awareness about the health and fertility of the earth. This year the theme of ‘World Soil Day’ has been given by FAO as “Soil and water are the basis of life”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023