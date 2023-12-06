BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Past performances: Former ruling parties should inform public: Siraj

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has asserted that the former ruling parties have been lacking a compelling narrative to present to the people throughout the ongoing election campaign.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora while addressing party workers on Tuesday, he emphasized that the PPP, the PML-N, and the PTI should focus on informing the public about their past performances rather than reiterating old slogans.

Haq highlighted that the country is grappling with a multitude of problems stemming from the misguided policies of the previous governments.

Despite the nation’s abundant resources, he attributed the prevailing issues to corruption and poor governance, asserting that these factors have been the primary contributors to the downfall. The ruling elite, according to Haq, has consistently appropriated resources, perpetuating the status quo and depriving the common man of even basic facilities. He lamented the dire consequences of such governance, with millions suffering from drinking polluted water and millions of children unable to attend school due to poverty.

The JI leader accused the ruling elite of prioritizing their own fortunes over the nation’s future, emphasizing that it is crucial for the nation to vote for capable and honest leadership in the upcoming February 8 elections. He urged the public to use the power of their votes to break free from the status quo parties, asserting that it is time for a change.

Haq further criticized the ruling elite, characterizing them as a continuation of colonial rule, emphasizing their dependence on Washington for political ascendancy. He noted their conspicuous silence on issues like the plight of the people of Palestine, attributing it to their apprehension of the United States.

In addition, Haq called upon the Election Commission to enforce the electoral code and eliminate the influence of wealth in the campaign. He pledged that the JI would vehemently oppose any attempts to manipulate the election, emphasizing that the people’s decision must be the final verdict.

