Zaka felicitates women’s cricket team

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of PCB Management Committee, has congratulated the Pakistan women’s cricket team on their remarkable achievement of becoming the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a T20I series.

Nida Dar-led Pakistan team beat New Zealand by 10 runs in the second T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Zaka Ashraf said: “Pakistan women’s team have made the whole nation proud with their brilliant display of skill and talent in New Zealand. I want to congratulate and laud the efforts of the entire squad, team management and support personnel for their collective effort in making the team achieve this special feat. The leadership qualities and courage exhibited by Captain Nida Dar reflects in the way her players have responded to the challenge and acquired success on the big stage.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023