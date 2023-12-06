BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PTI urges ECP to give ‘shut up’ call to ‘touts’, ‘fraudsters’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities and give a shut-up call to all the “touts and fraudsters” not to speak on matters pending before the commission, demanding to instantly allot the electoral symbol of “bat” to the party as it has held the intra-party elections.

In an obvious reference to a presser by Akber S Babar, who claims to be a founding PTI member, followed by a statement by caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, said “the touts who could be seen talking about PTI intra-party election completely ignoring the same issues pertaining to other political parties must be given a shut up call by ECP”.

He demanded that all political parties should be given equal opportunities in the electoral process because it was indispensable for the image of the country and the credibility of the elections.

He maintained that the PTI was the largest political party and most formidable political force of the country, adding that without the PTI or its leadership, neither there was any concept of fair and transparent elections nor the people would accept such polls.

PTI ECP political parties of Pakistan Murtaza Solangi

