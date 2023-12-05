Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

In a historic first, Pakistan women’s cricket team on Tuesday defeated New Zealand by 10 runs in the second T20I at Dunedin to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

This is their first T20I series win away from home since October 2018, and their first-ever series victory outside Asia and Ireland.

Batting first, Pakistan women scored 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted twenty overs.

Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 32 runs while Muneeba Ali scored 35 runs.

In reply, New Zealand scored 127 runs for 7 wickets. Fatima Sana took 3 wickets and Sadia Iqbal took 2 wickets.

Before the series, New Zealand women had an impeccable 8-0 record against Pakistan women in T20Is.

However, the Pakistan rewrote history by winning back-to-back matches. They had defeated the hosts by 7 wickets in the first game at the same venue.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on December 9.