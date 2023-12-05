BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Pakistan women’s team secures historic T20I series win over New Zealand

  • This is their first-ever series victory outside Asia and Ireland
BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 07:28pm

In a historic first, Pakistan women’s cricket team on Tuesday defeated New Zealand by 10 runs in the second T20I at Dunedin to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

This is their first T20I series win away from home since October 2018, and their first-ever series victory outside Asia and Ireland.

Batting first, Pakistan women scored 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted twenty overs.

Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 32 runs while Muneeba Ali scored 35 runs.

Womens cricket Pak-NZ T20I series starts today

In reply, New Zealand scored 127 runs for 7 wickets. Fatima Sana took 3 wickets and Sadia Iqbal took 2 wickets.

Before the series, New Zealand women had an impeccable 8-0 record against Pakistan women in T20Is.

However, the Pakistan rewrote history by winning back-to-back matches. They had defeated the hosts by 7 wickets in the first game at the same venue.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on December 9.

