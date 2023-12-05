BAFL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.82%)
BIPL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.04%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.31%)
DGKC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
FABL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FFL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.77%)
GGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 114.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.49%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.2%)
PAEL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
PPL 99.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.74%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.12%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COP28 draft agreement includes option to do nothing on fossil fuels

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2023 04:31pm

DUBAI: The UN released the latest draft of a global climate agreement on Tuesday presenting all options on fossil fuels – from phasing them out to not discussing them at all.

The fate of oil, gas and coal is the thorniest issue being thrashed out at the COP28 UN climate talks in Dubai and divisions around their future have dominated the conference.

The second version of the negotiating text puts three options on the table, setting the stage for a gruelling showdown as representatives from nearly 200 nations try to reach a final agreement.

The first proposes “an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels” – the toughest stance and one seen as essential by low-lying island nations at threat from rising seas.

The second calls for faster efforts to phase out projects that lack the means to capture and store emissions, and to “rapidly” reduce fossil fuel use to achieve carbon neutrality in global energy production by 2050.

Saudi Arabia says ‘absolutely not’ to oil phase down at COP28

The third option contained in the 24-page draft is “no text” at all, a position supported by oil giant Saudi Arabia and China.

A previous version had only mentioned the options of a phase-out or a weaker phase-down. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister told Bloomberg on Monday that he “absolutely” rejected calls for a phase-down, hinting at the bitter fight ahead over the issue.

The broad language on fossil fuels in the text “prepares the ground for intense future deliberations”, said Harjeet Singh, a campaigner with the Climate Action Network.

The draft forms the basis of negotiations that will unfold in coming days, with a final text expected in theory by December 12.

It is a formal response to the “global stocktake”, a damning report card published in September that highlighted how little the world had done to confront the climate crisis.

MENA fossil fuels COP28 COP28 climate summit COP28 UN climate

Comments

1000 characters

COP28 draft agreement includes option to do nothing on fossil fuels

Inter-bank: rupee records 6th successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival inches up 5.2% in last two weeks of Nov: PCGA

US, UN urge civilian protections, but Israel intensifies southern Gaza offensive

At least 3 children among 4 injured in blast on Peshawar’s Warsak Road

Moody’s cuts China’s credit outlook to negative

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P Global Ratings

CodeNinja secures $1.6mn investment led by sAi Venture Capital

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Ghani Chemical looks to establish Pakistan’s ‘largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories