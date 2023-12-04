BAFL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
DFML 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.07%)
DGKC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
FABL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
FCCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.57%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.12%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
HUBC 123.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
MLCF 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
OGDC 116.89 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (5.61%)
PAEL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.38%)
PIBTL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PIOC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PPL 100.36 Increased By ▲ 5.37 (5.65%)
PRL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.67 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
TELE 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 86.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.56%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.29%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.25%)
BR100 6,405 Increased By 110 (1.75%)
BR30 22,482 Increased By 545 (2.48%)
KSE100 62,691 Increased By 1000.2 (1.62%)
KSE30 20,914 Increased By 359 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble eases as oil price weakens

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023 01:41pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was weaker in morning trade on Monday, under pressure from weaker oil prices.

At 0832 GMT, the rouble was 0.37% lower at 90.74 to the dollar and had shed 0.66% to trade at 98.59 versus the euro. It was down 0.57% at 12.69 to the yuan.

Russian exporters completed payment of October taxes, for which they need to convert currency into roubles, last week.

Russian rouble slides to two-week low vs dollar as rally fades

“The passage of the tax period and the worsening situation in oil prices could put pressure on the rouble and contribute to its decline,” said Bogdan Zvarich from Banki.ru.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.8% at $78.25 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 1.2% to 1,082 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index 0.88% lower at 3,115 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble eases as oil price weakens

Successful IMF review, stable monetary policy driving PSX: Ministry of Finance

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains further against US dollar

Cipher case: Special court to indict Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi again

Matco Foods sets up corn sugar plant in Karachi

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil down as uncertainty over OPEC+ supply cuts, demand growth weigh

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Read more stories