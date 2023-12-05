‘Hoarding, higher prices may cause 50pc cut in wheat production’

LAHORE: Growers are claiming that the unavailability, hoarding and higher prices of the fertilizer may cause a 50 percent reduction in wheat production during the current season.

They alleged that the fertilizer mafia was looting the peasants with both hands due to the leniency of the government and the administration. The Judiciary should take notice of this wrongdoing by the fertilizer hoarders to save the country from a famine-like situation.

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) President Sardar Zafar Khan while talking to journalists after an emergent meeting of the Board to discuss the situation arising out of shortage and higher prices of the fertilizers. Office-bearers of all four provinces attended the meeting.

Sardar Zafar Hussain alleged that the hoarding mafia had defeated the government and the administration and they were selling fertilizers at prices of their liking.

He said that the farmers were protesting across the country due to the unavailability of the fertilizer at government-specified rates. He said wheat at present direly needs Urea and DAP.

KBP President further claimed that delay in crushing season coupled with the unavailability of fertilizer would cause a shortage in wheat production. He claimed that wheat could not be cultivated over one-fourth of the targeted area due to these reasons. He warned that if the remedial measures were not taken then farmers would be on roads throughout the country.

