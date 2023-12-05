BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Markets Print 2023-12-05

‘Hoarding, higher prices may cause 50pc cut in wheat production’

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: Growers are claiming that the unavailability, hoarding and higher prices of the fertilizer may cause a 50 percent reduction in wheat production during the current season.

They alleged that the fertilizer mafia was looting the peasants with both hands due to the leniency of the government and the administration. The Judiciary should take notice of this wrongdoing by the fertilizer hoarders to save the country from a famine-like situation.

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) President Sardar Zafar Khan while talking to journalists after an emergent meeting of the Board to discuss the situation arising out of shortage and higher prices of the fertilizers. Office-bearers of all four provinces attended the meeting.

Sardar Zafar Hussain alleged that the hoarding mafia had defeated the government and the administration and they were selling fertilizers at prices of their liking.

He said that the farmers were protesting across the country due to the unavailability of the fertilizer at government-specified rates. He said wheat at present direly needs Urea and DAP.

KBP President further claimed that delay in crushing season coupled with the unavailability of fertilizer would cause a shortage in wheat production. He claimed that wheat could not be cultivated over one-fourth of the targeted area due to these reasons. He warned that if the remedial measures were not taken then farmers would be on roads throughout the country.

