BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

Another fugitive arrested from Saudi Arabia

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown has been accelerated against the fugitive and proclaimed offenders criminals residing abroad, in continuation of which, another fugitive has been arrested from Saudi Arabia and has reached back home.

Abdul Ghaffar, wanted by Bahawalnagar police, fled to Saudi Arabia after the crime incident. Punjab Police has issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued the pursuit. Fugitive Abdul Ghaffar was arrested by Interpol in Saudi Arabia and returned home under legal procedures. Bahawalnagar police arrested the Abdul Ghaffar at the airport.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of criminals arrested from foreign countries this year has reached 144. These criminals have been arrested from America, Britain, Europe, Africa, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

IG Punjab has congratulated the police team for tracing and arresting the A category fugitive from abroad. He said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the culprit should be punished.

IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in more serious cases, regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other institutions should be ensured.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police force, in continuation of which he has released another Rs15 lakh for the medical expenses of five officials serving in different districts. According to the details, traffic warden Muhammad Irfan was given Rs5 lakh for the treatment of burn injury. PHP Constable Muhammad Khalid was given Rs5 lakh for getting an artificial leg. Constable Khurram Ali Shah was given Rs3 lakh for medical expenses. Lahore police constable Khalid Hussain was given Rs1 lakh for treatment, whereas Nankana police Constable Tanveer Anjum was given Rs1 lakh for lung treatment.

IG Punjab issued orders to release funds on the recommendations of the Compensation Award Committee. The committee chaired by Additional IG Finance and Welfare Mohammad Riaz Nazir Gara had sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for further action. IG Punjab said that any official suffering from medical problems or his family should never be left alone.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has congratulated the talented traffic police officer Dr Majid Ali for completing his PhD in Urdu literature. IG Punjab met with the Lahore Traffic Police Warden Dr Majid Ali at the Central Police Office. Dr Majid Ali recently completed his PhD in Urdu Literature from Garrison University, Lahore. Dr Majid Ali presented his PhD thesis to IG Punjab.

In his thesis, Dr Majid Ali has presented an artistic and intellectual review of the organized and unorganized literature created by the Pakistani police and the historical perspective of police in the evolution of civilization. Dr Majid Ali is the first doctor, who has completed his PhD on ‘Role of Pakistan Police in the promotion of Urdu language and literature’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Saudi Arabia Dr Usman Anwar fugitive

Comments

1000 characters

Another fugitive arrested from Saudi Arabia

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories