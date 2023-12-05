Another fugitive arrested from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown has been accelerated against the fugitive and proclaimed offenders criminals residing abroad, in continuation of which, another fugitive has been arrested from Saudi Arabia and has reached back home.

Abdul Ghaffar, wanted by Bahawalnagar police, fled to Saudi Arabia after the crime incident. Punjab Police has issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol, and continued the pursuit. Fugitive Abdul Ghaffar was arrested by Interpol in Saudi Arabia and returned home under legal procedures. Bahawalnagar police arrested the Abdul Ghaffar at the airport.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of criminals arrested from foreign countries this year has reached 144. These criminals have been arrested from America, Britain, Europe, Africa, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.

IG Punjab has congratulated the police team for tracing and arresting the A category fugitive from abroad. He said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the culprit should be punished.

IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in more serious cases, regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other institutions should be ensured.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police force, in continuation of which he has released another Rs15 lakh for the medical expenses of five officials serving in different districts. According to the details, traffic warden Muhammad Irfan was given Rs5 lakh for the treatment of burn injury. PHP Constable Muhammad Khalid was given Rs5 lakh for getting an artificial leg. Constable Khurram Ali Shah was given Rs3 lakh for medical expenses. Lahore police constable Khalid Hussain was given Rs1 lakh for treatment, whereas Nankana police Constable Tanveer Anjum was given Rs1 lakh for lung treatment.

IG Punjab issued orders to release funds on the recommendations of the Compensation Award Committee. The committee chaired by Additional IG Finance and Welfare Mohammad Riaz Nazir Gara had sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for further action. IG Punjab said that any official suffering from medical problems or his family should never be left alone.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has congratulated the talented traffic police officer Dr Majid Ali for completing his PhD in Urdu literature. IG Punjab met with the Lahore Traffic Police Warden Dr Majid Ali at the Central Police Office. Dr Majid Ali recently completed his PhD in Urdu Literature from Garrison University, Lahore. Dr Majid Ali presented his PhD thesis to IG Punjab.

In his thesis, Dr Majid Ali has presented an artistic and intellectual review of the organized and unorganized literature created by the Pakistani police and the historical perspective of police in the evolution of civilization. Dr Majid Ali is the first doctor, who has completed his PhD on ‘Role of Pakistan Police in the promotion of Urdu language and literature’.

