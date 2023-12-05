Minister meets Tajikistan counterpart on sidelines of COP28

ISLAMABAD: On the sidelines of the COP28, Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali held a meeting with Minister for Energy of Tajikistan Daler Juma Shofair.

Areas of mutual concern and interest were discussed.

Both sides showed their commitment towards exploring future opportunities in the energy sector and beyond.

Daler Juma invited Ali to visit Tajikistan.

At COP 28, Ali participated at a session organised by the Renewable Energy Alliance (GRA) between Government of Pakistan and Renewable Energy Investors.

The Minister for Energy led the Pakistan delegation to discuss the investment potential for renewable energy in Pakistan.

The opportunities regarding solar, wind, hydel, geothermal and green hydrogen were presented.

The investors shared their deep interest to invest in Pakistan for a number of projects.

GRA was represented by Debbie Gray (climate policy manager of International Hydropower Association), Abdallah Alshamali of Global Solar Council, Ana Rovzar (director of policy and public affairs, GRA), and analyst Simran Sinha.

