BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

World Ozone Day-2023: MP UNDP, NOU, SSUET organise awareness campaign

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: An interactive event under the Awareness Raising Campaign for World Ozone Day-2023 was organized by the Montreal Protocol (MP)-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Ozone Unit (NOU) of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Karachi.

Montreal Protocol (MP)-UNDP under the direction and guidance of Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Additional Secretary, MoCC & EC, Amir Khan Goraya, ARR-UNDP, as well as the dynamic management of Dr. Saleem Janjua, National Project Manager (Montreal Protocol), is performing various important activities at the national and international levels in the domain of ozone, climate change, and other related areas.

Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean Faculty of Civil & Architecture, SSUET, appreciated the efforts of the Montreal Protocol, UNDP in organizing awareness-raising activities on an important topic of ozone protection.

Dr. Saleem Janjua, NPM (Montreal Protocol)-UNDP (Guest of Honor) gave the opening remarks and explained the overall rationale for arranging the awareness-raising campaign related to World Ozone Day-2023 and also deliberated on details for Montreal Protocol.

He emphasized that academia has an integral role in phasing out Ozone ozone-depleting substances (ODS) and achieving targets set under international commitments by carrying out policy-oriented research and piloting innovative projects.

With this intent, the Montreal Protocol, UNDP has carried out a series of awareness-raising campaigns and is pro-active in establishing/maintaining partnerships with academic institutions so that coherent efforts are made and international commitments regarding the Montreal Protocol are met.

Prof. Dr. Valiud Din, Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), appreciated the efforts of Dr. Saleem Janjua, NPM (Montreal Protocol)-UNDP for organizing the awareness-raising campaign in Karachi on a topic that is needed for environmental sustainability and is critical to ensure human survival on planet Earth.

Dr. Hajra Tahir, Former Chairperson, of the Department of Chemistry, University of Karachi also addressed the audience.

The session proceeded with speeches and presentations and in-depth technical discussions related to ODS, the Kigali Amendment, and the ozone layer.

This was followed by a communication activity wherein students of Sir Syed University played an interactive quiz related to ozone and winners were selected. Students also prepared posters that gave important messages related to ozone protection.

Stakeholders/participants from different departments and organizations unanimously stressed the need for ozone layer protection, phasing out of ODS, and ensuring compliance with the Montreal Protocol (MP) and its international commitments.

Development projects like the Montreal Protocol through UNDP and other donor agencies' assistance have done commendable work and need to continue the good work under the leadership of Dr. Saleem Janjua.

All government departments/stakeholders should also continue and accelerate their role in environmental protection. The need of the hour remains that all key stakeholders (government, academia, donor organizations) work collaboratively for the combined target of protecting ozone from depletion and thus ensuring a safer planet for our future generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UNDP SSUET awareness campaign Syed Mujtaba Hussain Dr. Saleem Janjua

Comments

1000 characters

World Ozone Day-2023: MP UNDP, NOU, SSUET organise awareness campaign

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories