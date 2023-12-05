BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-05

Revenue can be generated by exporting hybrid fodder

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) is cultivating hybrid fodder on 18,880 acres on 13 farms out of the total 21 farms it owns in the province.

The department is also distributing plans of hybrid fodder free of charge grown in these farms. This was disclosed in an official meeting held here on Monday with the Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad in the chair. The meeting discussed cultivation and supply of BN hybrid fodder and the performance of Buffalo Research Institute Bahadur Nagar, Pattoki.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was told that there were 21 livestock farms across Punjab. It was informed that hybrid fodder was being given to about 11,000 animals in all government farms, the cost was low and all the animals eat it easily. The Provincial Minister was briefed by the Buffalo Research Institute that our buffaloes were giving excellent results even by eating normal fodder, while they were among the best milking animals in the world. Various researches have been going on in the Buffalo Research Institute since 2005.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed to submit complete record of hybrid fodder cultivated by the Department. The Provincial Livestock Minister said that revenue could be generated by exporting hybrid fodder, but they were paying special attention to the safety and care of buffaloes. The Minister directed that a plan to hold a cattle fair. He also directed for extending incentives to the farmers who were cultivating hybrid fodder.

Additional Secretary Technical Livestock Dr Asif Sahi, Director General Production Syed Badar Munir, officials of Buffalo Research Institute Bahadur Nagar, Pattoki attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

L&DDD exporting hybrid fodder

Comments

1000 characters

Revenue can be generated by exporting hybrid fodder

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories