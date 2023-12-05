Revenue can be generated by exporting hybrid fodder

LAHORE: The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) is cultivating hybrid fodder on 18,880 acres on 13 farms out of the total 21 farms it owns in the province.

The department is also distributing plans of hybrid fodder free of charge grown in these farms. This was disclosed in an official meeting held here on Monday with the Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad in the chair. The meeting discussed cultivation and supply of BN hybrid fodder and the performance of Buffalo Research Institute Bahadur Nagar, Pattoki.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was told that there were 21 livestock farms across Punjab. It was informed that hybrid fodder was being given to about 11,000 animals in all government farms, the cost was low and all the animals eat it easily. The Provincial Minister was briefed by the Buffalo Research Institute that our buffaloes were giving excellent results even by eating normal fodder, while they were among the best milking animals in the world. Various researches have been going on in the Buffalo Research Institute since 2005.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed to submit complete record of hybrid fodder cultivated by the Department. The Provincial Livestock Minister said that revenue could be generated by exporting hybrid fodder, but they were paying special attention to the safety and care of buffaloes. The Minister directed that a plan to hold a cattle fair. He also directed for extending incentives to the farmers who were cultivating hybrid fodder.

Additional Secretary Technical Livestock Dr Asif Sahi, Director General Production Syed Badar Munir, officials of Buffalo Research Institute Bahadur Nagar, Pattoki attended the meeting.

