Declaring Moonis PO: Special court expresses dissatisfaction

LAHORE: A special court expressed its dissatisfaction over the pace of process to declare former federal minister Moonis Elahi proclaimed offender (PO) in money laundering case.

The court directed the director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue the matter personally in accordance with law and get the needful done by December 14 and directed the Moonis’ lawyer and pleader to produce his client before the court.

The report submitted by the FIA revealed that proclamations had been sent to the residences of the suspect in Spain and United Kingdom for execution.

The court in its written order about the previous hearing, observed that the report was not satisfactory rather in violation of the law.

The court noted that no report was received back from UK, which showed the FIA authorities were not pursuing the matter as per the law and observed the FIA wasted precious time of the court.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against Moonis and his family after he left the country.

