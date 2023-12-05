E-filing certificate: Taxmen given Dec 6 deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a deadline of December 6, 2023, to tax officers (BS-17 and above) to furnish a certificate of e-filing of their returns to the board.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations.

The income tax return filing date expired on October 31, 2023, but hundreds of Inland Revenue officials failed to file their income tax returns within the specified time period of the FBR.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field offices, all BS-17 or above officers working under field’s administrative control are required to e-file their return for the tax year 2023.

Moreover, a certificate to this effect may kindly be furnished to the board or before December 6, 2023. The requisite information duly signed by respective chief commissioner IT should be emailed before the due date mentioned above without fail, the FBR’s instructions added.

The secretary Revenue and Budget in a letter written to the Chief Commissioners IR, on November 30, 2023, stated, “I am directed to …inform that all BS-17 and officers working under your administrative control are required to e-file their income tax returns for the TY2023. Moreover, a certificate to this effect may kindly be furnished to the board on or before 06-12-2023.”

Recently, the FBR chairman informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that there are 11.4 million registered persons, but not all of them are filing their income tax returns.

