BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
European shares take a breather after sharp rally last week

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

PARIS: Miners and energy stocks dragged Europe’s benchmark index marginally lower on Monday, hurt by weak commodity prices, after the benchmark index notched strong gains last week on escalating bets of interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1%, after touching a fresh four-month high in early trade and posting its third straight weekly gain on Friday.

Miners shed 2.4% as a stronger US dollar weighed on copper prices, while energy stocks fell 1.6% after oil prices slid amid persistent pressure from the OPEC+ decision on supply cuts and uncertainty over global fuel demand growth.

Investors will keep an eye out for a slew of data this week, including eurozone PMI, producer prices, retail sales and gross domestic product, to gauge the inflation and economic outlook.

Further, the US November payrolls report this week, will be on the radar following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that bolstered expectations that key policy rates have peaked.

A continued easing in inflation across major economies has fuelled speculations that interest rates globally could come down quicker than previously thought, boosting stocks, although multiple central bank officials have pushed back against such bets.

Europe’s STOXX 600 has risen nearly 10% year-to-date, underperforming the US benchmark S&P 500’s near-20% jump, which was also aided by strong enthusiasm around artificial intelligence stocks and better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

“European stocks will continue to fall behind their US peers because we do have the rate cut expectations, but those in the euro zone don’t show a soft landing,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, Swissquote Bank.

“Growth in the US is still above average, whereas in Europe, we’re talking about contraction or at best a stagnation... So there’s a greater chance to see the ECB cut rates first than the Fed.” Among individual stocks, Nokia fell 6.5%, with an analyst pointing to market speculation indicating AT&T may remove the Finnish provider of mobile network technology from its vendor list.

Roche gained 2.8% after agreeing to take over obesity drug developer Carmot Therapeutics for $2.7 billion, steering a 0.5% gain in the healthcare sector.

Rolls-Royce and Proximus jumped 3.1% and 1.0%, respectively, after J.P. Morgan upgraded the engineering company and the Belgian telecom group’s stocks to “Overweight” from “Neutral” each.

