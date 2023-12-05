BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-05

China stocks extend fall on growth concerns

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Monday as economic data pointed to a slowdown in growth momentum, while a plunge in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc’s shares on its disappointing forecast further dragged the markets down.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index dipped 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1%, hovering around the lowest level in more than a year. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell for a fifth straight session, sliding 1.9%.

Chinese pharma tech giant WuXi Biologics’ shares were suspended from trading in Hong Kong in the morning after it fell over 23%.

The company on Monday said it expects to see lower revenue growth from development as its 2023 goal was overtly bullish to add 120 projects despite the downturn, while biotech funding constraints resulted in fewer new integrated projects added.

Its sister company WuXi AppTec Co also declined 8.8%.

The Hang Seng Healthcare Index lost 5%, while healthcare companies listed in China A-shares fell 3%, following the WuXi Biologics announcement.

Investor sentiment continues to be downbeat due to China’s challenging growth environment, reflected in the recent economic data.

Mixed factory activity data for China in November suggests more stimulus will be needed to shore up economic growth.

Barclays analysts think the moderating manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and contracting services PMI, along with November high frequency data show the fragility of the recovery.

“We expect GDP growth to moderate to 2.8% on quarter in Q4, versus 5.6% in Q3, despite the year-end fiscal stimulus,” they said.

Meanwhile, in the property sector, China Evergrande Group on Monday said it has been granted an adjournment of a court hearing into a liquidation petition to Jan. 29, giving the developer time to finalise a revamped offshore debt-restructuring plan. Shares of Evergrande jumped 9 percent.

China stocks PMI Evergrande CSI 300 Index Chinese pharma

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks extend fall on growth concerns

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories