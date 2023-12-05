BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Slow business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17, 500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 600 bales of Tando Adam and 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

