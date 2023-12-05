BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder
Dec 05, 2023
Markets

Chicago soybean futures slip

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023

BEIIJNG: Chicago soybean futures ticked down on Monday as traders monitored the prospects of showers in drought-stricken Brazil, the biggest global supplier, while corn and wheat lost steam after a brief rally last week.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.79% at $13.14-1/2 a bushel by 0440 GMT. “Rains are forecast to hit dry spots in Brazil over the next week, which are going to determine whether or not Brazil production stabilizes or starts to trend lower again,” Doug Bergman, analyst at RCM Alternatives, noted.

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 metric tons of US soybeans to China, and another 198,000 tons to unknown destinations, all for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

Crop watchers have been paring their harvest forecasts for Brazil as the world’s biggest soybean exporting nation faces a drought, but forecast of showers and easing heat helped ease some concerns over tighter yields.

Agribusiness consultancy Stonex on Friday lowered its forecast for Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean crop to 161.9 million tons, compared with previous outlook of 165.03 million tons. The most active wheat contract was down 0.25% at $6.01-1/4 a bushel and corn slipped 0.67% to $4.82-1/2 a bushel.

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Sunday.

